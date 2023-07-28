x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Arkoma man facing child abuse, gun charges after shooting his gun in his kids' direction

APD says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and investigators recovered five shell casings.

More Videos

ARKOMA, Okla. — According to the Arkoma Police Department (APD), a man is in custody after allegedly shooting a gun in his children's direction after they came in the house for popsicles.

The man is facing child abuse and related gun charges. 

APD says that the man was taken into custody without incident, and investigators recovered five shell casings.

Related Articles

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out