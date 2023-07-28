Police: Arkoma man facing child abuse, gun charges after shooting his gun in his kids' direction

APD says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and investigators recovered five shell casings.

ARKOMA, Okla. — According to the Arkoma Police Department (APD), a man is in custody after allegedly shooting a gun in his children's direction after they came in the house for popsicles.

The man is facing child abuse and related gun charges.

