Crystal Bridges announces 2021 exhibition lineup and 2020 schedule update

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announces the 2021 temporary exhibition schedule which includes Crafting America and In American Waters, along with Diego Rivera’s America.

The museum also announces updates to the 2020 schedule including Ansel Adams: In Our Time and Focus Exhibition: Companion Species.

“We are excited to tell diverse, inclusive stories about American art through these ambitious exhibitions,” said Austen Barron Bailly, chief curator, Crystal Bridges. “The through-line with these exhibitions is how artists explore the idea of America. Whether we’re marveling at the skill and individuality of craft through the work of Ruth Asawa, Jeffrey Gibson, and many other talented artists, looking at history through the eyes of renowned artists such as Diego Rivera, or questioning what it means to be ‘in American waters’ through paintings by William Trost Richards, Georgia O’Keeffe or Amy Sherald among many others, we are offering fresh perspectives and expanding ideas about American art.”

Crafting America - Feb. 6 through May 10, 2021

Featuring over 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, Crafting America presents a diverse and inclusive story of American craft from the 1940s to today, highlighting the work of artists such as Ruth Asawa, Peter Voulkos, Jeffrey Gibson, Sonya Clark, and more.

The exhibition is accompanied by a major multi-author illustrated publication published by Crystal Bridges and the University of Arkansas Press.

Diego Rivera’s America - June 19 through Sep. 27, 2021

In his public murals and paintings, Diego Rivera painted human experience, families and workers, struggles and celebrations, histories and imagined futures.

Between the early 1920s and the early 1940s, he worked in both Mexico and the United States and found inspiration in the social and cultural life of the two countries.

Diego Rivera’s America, a new exhibition developed by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), examines this prolific time in the artist’s life through over 170 works, including his drawings, easel paintings, frescoes, and more.

In American Waters - Nov. 6, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022

In American Waters, visitors will discover the sea as an expansive way to reflect on American culture and environment, learn how coastal and maritime symbols moved inland across the United States, and question what it means to be “in American waters.”

The exhibition is accompanied by a major multi-author illustrated publication published by Crystal Bridges and the University of Arkansas Press.

Ansel Adams: In Our Time - Sep. 19 through Jan. 3, 2021

In this exhibition, visitors will discover more than 100 of Adams’s most iconic works like never before, displayed alongside nineteenth-century photographers and 24 of his contemporary successors including Mark Klett, Trevor Paglen, Catherine Opie, Will Wilson, Abelardo Morell, Victoria Sambunaris, and Binh Danh, whose modern-day environmental concerns point directly to Adams’s legacy.

Focus Exhibition: Companion Species - Nov. 21, 2020 through May 31, 2021

Companion Species is a new focus exhibition and collaborative project that takes inspiration from the recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, Companion Species: Speech Bubble by Marie Watt (Seneca).

In the spirit of interconnections and cross-cultural exchange, artwork by Native and non-Native artists from across time and media will be shown in dialogue with Watt’s Companion Species.

The art tells stories and celebrates the web of relationships between humans, animals, and nature.