Crystal Bridges launches art campaign to help community during COVID-19

The online art projects use materials that can be found at home. The videos are only 5-10 minutes each.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum is launching a few campaigns to spread the joy of art during the coronavirus pandemic.

Art instructors at the museum have been impacted by social distancing guidelines that caused the museum to close, but now they've taken to online education to inspire others.

The online art projects use materials that can be found at home. The videos are only 5-10 minutes each.

"We have amazingly creative educators who have switched to educating online, the intention is for people to be inspired by our collection," said Marissa Reyes, Crystal Bridges Education Director.

Crystal Bridges is going to keep its doors closed until they feel it's safe enough to let people back inside, but until then, we are going to be seeing a little more artwork in Northwest Arkansas. The museum is partnering with local artists to bring a little joy to those most impacted by the pandemic.

The museum asked nine different artists to create encouraging postcards for the community to color. The postcards will then be distributed at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Along with the postcards, the artists are creating large murals of their work to display outside those facilities. Those galleries should be up sometime next week.

"I really wanted it to be inspired by nature because if I was in a situation where we were isolated or locked up I would miss nature the most because it makes me feel alive," said local artist Kenny Arredondo.