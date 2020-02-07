Sprayetteville Street Art Festival coming to downtown Fayetteville

The creation of the murals will start on July 6 leading up to the Sprayetteville Street Art Festival celebration on July 12.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first annual Sprayetteville Street Art Project, sponsored by American Shaman Kava Bar, will be held on July 6 through July 12 at various locations in and around the downtown area of Fayetteville.

The intent of the street art project is to reflect a vision of planet stewardship through art, wellness, plant medicine, and social awareness and to encourage creativity through engagement with the local community.

Local and regional artists will paint new murals around downtown Fayetteville, and each location will have a QR code that can be scanned when visited.

