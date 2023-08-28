Crawford County: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A motorcyclist is dead after losing consciousness while driving a trike.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a motorcycle crash in Crawford County, according to a crash report by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Officials say a Harley Davidson Trike was being driven by 52-year-old Brain Eugene Gustin, with 34-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Gustin as a passenger. Both victims were from Aurora Missouri.

The report states the driver experienced a medical issue that caused him to lose consciousness and control of the vehicle. The trike then veered off the right shoulder, and hit "several small trees as it rolled down a concrete ditch," until hitting "a steep embankment," ejecting both the driver and passenger. The trike continued to roll downwards according to the report, totaling 758 feet., according to the report.

