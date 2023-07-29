Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Smith

According to a crash report, the truck, a Ford F-550 left the scene of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another injured on Saturday, July 29.

Where did this happen?

The crash took place on Midland Boulevard and North Street at around 6 p.m., according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS).

How did it happen?

According to the crash report, a 2002 Ford F-550 was headed north on Midland Boulevard while 2 people on a motorcycle were heading south.

The Ford made a "left turn into North Street" in front of the motorcycle, resulting in the motorcycle hitting its passenger side, ADPS says.

The crash report confirms the driver of the Ford "left the scene" of the crash.

FSPD blocked off the area for the reconstruction team to analyze, causing a traffic delay.

What are the victim's conditions?

The ADPS says the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital but the passenger did not survive. According to the report, the passenger died from their injuries.

The ADPS identified the passenger as 21-year-old Allan Hickman 3rd of Mulberry.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates as we follow this story.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device