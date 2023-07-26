Fayetteville man accused of fatal hit-and-run in Elkins arrested

After a man died after a motorcycle crash in Elkins, police have arrested a man they believe was involved in the hit-and-run.

ELKINS, Ark. — The Elkins Police Department launched an investigation after a man died of injuries sustained after a motorcycle accident on Highway 16 on July 1, 2023, the department announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to Elkins Police, officers arrived to the Elkins Sports Complex after a report of a motorcycle accident and found the victim, identified as Scott Stidman, with "critical injuries." His motorcycle, police say, was found in a ditch along N. Center Street.

EPD said when police arrived to the scene, there was no other vehicle present. However, after an investigation, EPD was able to determine that a second vehicle traveling in the opposite direction had hit Stidman and left the scene.

Stidman was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, EPD said.

Police were able to find the vehicle that caused the crash, identifying the suspect as 43-year-old Nicholas Lee Emerson. Emerson was arrested in Hot Springs after allegedly fleeing the area, EPD said.

Emerson is facing one charge of leaving the scene of an accident/injury, which is a Class D felony. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 1, according to documents.