Semi-trailer vs. motorcycle crash takes place in Fort Smith, traffic delays expected

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-trailer in Fort Smith is expected to delay traffic according to police.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says the crash is in the 3700 block of Wheeler Avenue and involves "life-threatening injuries." Police did not say how many people were in the vehicles or how many suffered injuries.

Police say delays are expected "for the next few hours," while the Accident Reconstruction team analyzes the scene.

No further details have been provided. Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

