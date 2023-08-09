Water main break causes boil order in Waldron

The boil order will be in effect until further notice.

WALDRON, Ark. — On Sunday, Sept. 10, the City of Waldron issued a precautionary boil order due to a water main break.

Though the water main has been repaired, the boil order is still in effect, according to the city.

Officials say the boil order is issued to Waldron residents with the exception of Tyson Foods.

It is unknown how long the boil order will be in effect, but we will update you with any updates.

What is a boil order?

A boil order is a public health advisory issued by authorities to residents when a community's drinking water is or could be contaminated by pathogens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these advisories mean you should:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

