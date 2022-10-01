One dead after crash in Scott County

The crash happened on Highway 71 at around 5:30 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One person is dead after a crash that took place on Friday, Sept. 30 in Scott County.

The crash happened on Highway 71 at around 5:30 p.m. according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The report states that those involved in the crash were Danielle Yavon Slater, 23 of Waldron and Rodney Joe Emry, 50 of Mena.

Slater was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla and Emry was driving a 1982 Yamaha MC motorcycle. According to the report, both were traveling north on Highway 71 near Needmore.

According to the report, Slater was turning left into a driveway when Emry tried to pass her on the left and crashed into Slater's driver's side.

Emry died as a result of the crash and Slater was taken to the hospital.

The road and weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device