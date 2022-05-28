One dead, two injured after crash in Waldron

Adrian Crawford from Shreveport, Louisiana was killed after crossing the center line near Freedom Road.

WALDRON, Ark. — A man is dead and two others are injured after a crash that took place on Highway 71 in Waldron.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, it happened Friday, May 27, afternoon just before 5:30 p.m.

Adrian Crawford from Shreveport, Louisiana was killed after crossing the center line near Freedom Road.

His Mercedes hit a Chevrolet in the opposite lane head-on.

According to the report, Robert Jones and Cody Jones of Waldron were both taken to Mercy Fort Smith.

There are no further details on the extent of their injuries.

