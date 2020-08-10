Amazeum expands programs with support from $1.2 million Walmart Foundation grant

According to Amazeum, Unfield Trip experiences actively engage students in making connections with learned concepts that strengthen understanding of STEAM.

The Scott Family Amazeum is now offering in-person and virtual options for “Unfield” trips for PreK-8th grade students thanks in part to a multi-year grant of $1.2 million from the Walmart Foundation.

Virtual Unfield Trips include activities and resources that have been designed to comply with Arkansas’ Next Generations Science Standard, said Paul Stolt, Amazeum marketing manager

Teachers have access to educational resources by grade level that aligns an Unfield Trip experience to Next Generation Science Standards.

