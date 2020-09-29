Amazeum suffers significant loss of operating revenue during pandemic

Wednesday nights from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. are pay-as-you-wish at the Amazeum. Visitors can play and make a small donation to the Curiosity Fund or play at no cost.

The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville relies on the community for support, as it is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and it lost significant operating revenue when forced to temporarily close its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amazeum supports and participates in community events and programs and is often asked to donate items for silent auctions and other fundraisers.

The pay-as-you-wish mission is sponsored by the Willard and Pat Walker Foundation.

Amazeum shared, “As a non-profit organization that relies on admission-driven revenue to cover over half its operational expenses, temporarily closing earlier in the year and reopening with a limited capacity impacted our ability to serve a curious, creative community. Consider a donation to the Curiosity Fund today!"

To play and donate, reserve your tickets HERE.

Watch: Curiosity Fund 2020

The Scott Family Amazeum's mission is to engage the imagination of children and families through interactive exhibits, programs, and resources while creating excitement for lifelong learning and the enrichment of lives.

The Amazeum features approximately 50,000 square feet of exhibit and learning spaces inside the museum to bring learning to life and enhance family involvement. Exhibitions include the 3M Tinkering Hub; General Mills Lift, Load and Haul; Market Sponsored by Walmart; Nature Valley Water Amazements; Nickelodeon Play Lab; Hershey's Lab and more.