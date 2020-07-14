Scott Family Amazeum reopens to public this weekend

The Amazium, an interactive museum for families in Bentonville, will reopen to the public on July 18 at noon with new safety measures.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville will reopen to the public at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 18) with new procedures in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Scott Family Amazeum is an interactive museum for families founded on creating rich learning experiences that integrate science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

Face coverings will be required inside and outside for all Amazeum staff and guests ages ten and older.

Children between the ages of two and nine are strongly encouraged to wear masks while at the museum, and there is no mask requirement for children under two.

Guests without face coverings will be given a mask, and those required to wear face masks will not be allowed to enter without one.

Capacity will be limited through the use of timed entry tickets for members and guests, and guests and members must reserve tickets for time slots online at amazeum.org.

The Amazeum’s hours of operation have changed to allow time throughout the day for cleaning and disinfecting of the museum and props used during play.

The Amazeum will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from:

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Amazeum will be open on Sundays from:

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. time slots on Mondays and Saturdays will be reserved for Amazeum Members.