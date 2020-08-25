Scott Family Amazeum receives 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award

Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners are in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe and known for consistent positive guest feedback.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum has received a is a ‘Best Family Destination’ Tripadvisor 2020 Travelers’ Choice Family award.

Recipients are chosen based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well-deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville is an interactive museum for families founded on creating rich learning experiences that integrate science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

“The entire team at the Amazeum is dedicated to making every day amazing for our guests of all ages,” said Paul Stolt, Marketing Manager at the Amazeum. “Our dedication creates a personal connection with guests that supports curiosity, creativity and playful exploration of STEAM through hands-on, interactive experiences that inspire and educate. We appreciate our guests for giving us the opportunity to share experiences and welcome them to wonder, explore, discover, create, and play when they are ready to venture out.”

Amazeum reopened to the public on July 18 with new procedures in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.