Alma Fire Department responds to structure fire

ALMA, Ark — The Alma Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Morrell Targets this morning (Mar. 5). It is located at 1721 N. Hwy 71.

Butch Thomas, an employee who works there, says they got a call at around 6 a.m. that there was a fire. Thomas says no one was in the building since they do not open until 8 a.m.

Morrell Targets manufactures archery targets and they are trying to salvage what they can by putting things in a warehouse they have across the street.

At least 7 fire trucks are still currently working to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

