Firefighters battling grass fire in rural Sebastian County that burned down 2 trailer homes

Members of the Arkansas Forestry Division and rural Sebastian County firefighters are battling a grass fire that has sparked out of control near Witcherville.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Members of the Arkansas Forestry Division and rural Sebastian County firefighters are battling a grass fire that has sparked out of control near the Witcherville community Tuesday (Feb. 23). 

Crews have not said if the fire is contained at this point or how large it is.

Firefighters on the scene say the flames are off of Whattahill Road and Witcherville Road.

Firefighters battle flames near Witcherville

According to Sebastian County Emergency Management, the fire has now destroyed two trailer homes that may have been abandoned or the homeowner was not home. 

Crews are still trying to figure out the functions of the homes. 

