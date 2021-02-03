x
Woman killed in Coal Hill house fire, man flown to UAMS with injuries

The fire happened on Arbaugh Avenue in Coal Hill and started at 3:00 a.m.

COAL HILL, Ark. — The Coal Hill Fire Department reports that a woman was killed in a house fire Tuesday (March 2) morning and that a man is being treated for injuries caused by the flames. 

The fire happened on Arbaugh Avenue in Coal Hill and started at 3:00 a.m. 

Upon arrival, fire crews say the house was fully engulfed in flames with two people inside. 

One of the individuals, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male occupant was taken by helicopter to UAMS in Little Rock. 

The identities of the two people inside the home have not been released.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going. 

5NEWS will update this article as more information is uncovered. 

