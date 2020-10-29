19-year-old dies in drug-related single-vehicle crash involving three teens

An Alma teen was driving and attempted to pass another vehicle but unable to make it. DUID was reported as the cause of the accident.

WISTER, Oklahoma — A 19-year-old man is dead after a drug-related single-vehicle collision in Leflore County involving three teens.

The accident occurred on US-270 at approximately 5:40 p.m. two miles west of Wister, Okla. on Wednesday (Oct. 29).

According to the Oklahoma State Police fatal accident summary, 18-year-old Hunter Spence of Alma was driving and under the influence when he tried to pass another. He was not able to make it and swerved to the left.

The vehicle then departed the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled an unknown number of times, coming to rest on its roof.

A 19-year-old male passenger, Jayden Hobbs of Red Oak, Okla., was ejected approximately 30 feet from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Spence was not injured and determined to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident, according to the report.

A 17-year-old male passenger, also from Red Oak, was treated for injuries and released.