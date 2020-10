According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, the fatal accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 5).

ROGERS, Ark. — One person is dead after a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident on Walnut Street in Rogers.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, the fatal accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 5).

The identities of those involved and other details about the accident have not been released at this time.