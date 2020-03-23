Mercy Northwest Arkansas expands visitor restrictions

These restrictions also will apply at Mercy clinics, Mercy Hospital in Berryville, and there are special restrictions pertaining to emergency rooms.

ROGERS, Ark. — To protect patients, the community and workers, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas will expand visitor restrictions beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.

Mercy Clinic enacted the new restrictions Monday, March 23.

Mercy appreciates the community’s cooperation and understanding as we all work together to limit the spread of COVID-19.

No visitors will be allowed, with the following exceptions:

Visitors age 18 or older for patients receiving end-of-life care at the discretion of the physician.

One support person age 18 or older for laboring mothers.

One parent per pediatric patient at a time.

One parent per NICU patient at a time.

One visitor for patients in wheelchairs and those needing special assistance.

One escort for visitors in wheelchairs.

One visitor or driver age 18 or older for patients undergoing urgent procedures.

ER VISITORS: One visitor per emergency room patient deemed to be in critical condition by the ER physician; one visitor for an emergency room patient in a wheelchair and requiring assistance; minor patients may be accompanied by one parent.

Facilities affected are:

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers (including ER)

Mercy Hospital in Berryville (including ER)

Mercy clinics in Northwest Arkansas and Berryville

Mercy Clinic emergency rooms in Bella Vista and Springdale

Entrances are limited:

The main entrance into Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers will be the only entrance for visitors. The emergency entrance is open 24/7 for patients needing emergency care. The main Physicians Plaza entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for patients who have scheduled appointments.

Mercy Hospital Berryville is accessible only through the ER entrance.

Visitors or escorts who meet exceptions must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Submit to a wellness check.

Be free of fever and cough.

Visitor hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.