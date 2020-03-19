How to get screened for COVID-19 in NWA & River Valley

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to rise, many people are wondering where they can be screened or tested for the disease.

ARKANSAS, USA — We have received several questions regarding testing and screening for coronavirus (COVID-19).

With the number of positive coronavirus test results on the rise in Arkansas, doctors want you to know what resources are available if you're concerned about your symptoms.

Hospitals, clinics and primary care physicians in both the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas are screening patients.

Anyone with questions about the virus is asked to call the Arkansas Department of Health Call Center. The Arkansas Department of Health has activated a call center to answer questions from healthcare providers and the public. The number to call is 1-800-803-7847 (8a.m – 4: 30p.m) and 501-661-2136 (after hours).

If you are concerned about your child’s health, please call the 24/7 Pediatric Hotline at 1-800-743-3616 for a pediatric COVID-19 screen.

Being screened for coronavirus is different from being tested.

After being screened, a health care professional will recommend if you should be tested. It is a swab test that is inserted through the nose that will capture cells in the nasopharyngeal region. The sample currently is sent to a lab to determine if positive or negative. Test results now take 3-4 days.

Everyone in Arkansas can use free resources to be screened.

UAMS HealthNow is available for free COVID-19 screenings. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to patients of all ages across the state of Arkansas and is accessible from a smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer with video capabilities. https://uamshealth.com/HealthNow/

Washington Regional Hotline: An established hotline to determine if further evaluation or testing is warranted. 7 days a week from 8 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care: For veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, flu or cold, contact the VA at 800-691-8387 before going to scheduled appointments. Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. This service is available at no cost to Veterans enrolled for VA health care. 800-691-8387.

If you feel like you have coronavirus and want to go to a hospital for a screening call the facility you plan on attending first.

Northwest Arkansas

There are multiple screening clinics operating in Northwest Arkansas. Only a few offering testing onsite as of March 19.

Community Clinic Siloam Springs - 500 S Mt Olive Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Community Clinic Rogers Medical 1233 W Poplar St Rogers, Arkansas

Elmdale Elementary School-Based Health Center 420 N. West End St Springdale, Arkansas

Prairie Grove Elementary School-Based Health Center 801 Viney Grove Rd Prairie Grove, Arkansas.Call 479-751-7417 to make an appointment. Monday through Friday 8am-12pm & 1pm-5pm

Mercy NWA COVID-19 Evaluation Site Opens this Friday, March 20th: An evaluation site exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath and either have traveled to a high-risk area or have had contact with a known patient. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s Coronavirus Evaluation Site line. Those not pre-screened will be turned away. Monday - Friday 8am-3pm. Saturday-Sunday 8am-12pm. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s Coronavirus Evaluation Site line at 479-717-7585 before arriving.

Northwest Medical Plaza Bentonville COVIR-19 Screening and Testing - 601 Southwest Regional Airport Blvd. Bentonville, Arkansas. 479-306-7507.

- 601 Southwest Regional Airport Blvd. Bentonville, Arkansas. 479-306-7507. Northwest Health Plaza Eastside COVIR-19 Screening and Testing - 2158 Butterfield Coach Rd. Suite 100 Springdale, Arkansas. 479-306-7507.

- 2158 Butterfield Coach Rd. Suite 100 Springdale, Arkansas. 479-306-7507. Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic Fayetteville - 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Open 7 days a week 10a.m-10p.m.

Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic: Drive-thru screening area. As patients enter the parking lot, they will be screened for symptoms of coronavirus - 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A, Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Monday - Friday 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

River Valley

Mercy and Baptist Health have set up a hotline for River Valley residents who are concerned about COVID-19. That number is (479) 289-6508. The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and will allow callers to ask questions about COVID-19 and be screened by trained clinical staff who will determine whether the caller should be sent to a testing site staffed by health care workers from Mercy Fort Smith and Baptist Health.