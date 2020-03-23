Washington Regional implements further changes to visitor policy

The visitor policies are subject to change as developments concerning coronavirus necessitate.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional Medical Center is continuously monitoring the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across our nation, state and community.

As the number of confirmed and presumptive cases continues to grow in Northwest Arkansas, it is necessary to make additional changes to the hospital’s visitor policy in order to safeguard our patients, workforce and community, and slow the further spread of coronavirus.

The following visitor policy changes are effective immediately at Washington Regional Medical Center:

Visitors are not permitted unless the patient is in one of the categories listed below.

Patients in those categories will only be permitted one (1) visitor who must be at least 18 years of age or older and pass a coronavirus screening.

Patients who may receive a visitor are:

- Patients receiving end-of-life care (e.g., terminally ill patients)

- Obstetric patients (one adult support person)

- Minors

- Neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) patients

- Patients undergoing an urgent or emergent surgical procedure

- Emergency Department patients who are in critical condition

Please visit www.wregional.com/main/coronavirus for current visitation practices and further information about the coronavirus pandemic.