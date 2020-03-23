Coronavirus live updates: University of Arkansas student tests positive for coronavirus

Here is a look at the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from around Arkansas for Monday, March 23.

March 23 1:45 p.m. - Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas will expand visitor restrictions beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.

MARCH 23 1:10 p.m - The Arkansas Health Department reports there are now 174 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

MARCH 23 1:00 p.m - The University of Arkansas released a statement that said a student at the university had tested positive for coronavirus. The student, who had recently been in contact with someone who had visited from out-of-state, is symptomatic and is in self-isolation off campus.

MARCH 23 10:10 a.m - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will give an update on the response to coronavirus in Arkansas Monday, March 23, at 2:30 p.m. in Little Rock. The press conference will be streamed live on 5newsonline.com.

MARCH 23 10:05 a.m - A JCPenney employee at Central Mall in Fort Smith has contracted coronavirus, according to a statement forwarded to 5NEWS from a JCPenney official. There is no indication that any other associates at the store have contacted the illness.

MARCH 23 9:43 a.m - 168 Arkansans have tested positive for coronavirus, with almost 1000 people tested in the state as of Monday morning.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk