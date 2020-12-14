Local hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine, frontline workers first in line to be vaccinated

Frontline workers who work in the COVID-19 unit, the ER and respiratory and care clinics will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

ROGERS, Ark. — The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arkansas Monday (Dec. 14) and some frontline workers have already received a dosage.

Those who received the vaccine did so at the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock.

Frontline workers at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith will begin receiving vaccinations Tuesday (Dec. 15).

Mercy Hospital in Rogers received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning and plan to start giving it out to workers on Wednesday (Dec. 16).

Those who actively work with COVID-19 patients will be the first in line to receive the vaccine. This includes those in the COVID-19 unit, the ER and respiratory and care clinics.

The Director of Pharmacy for Mercy Hospital, David Fortner, says it will take a few weeks to a couple of months until all of their healthcare workers are vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine consists of a two-dose series. 21 days after the first dose is given, the second is administered.



Fortner says it's important to receive both doses. However, there is data that shows protection after the first shot is given.

“We were able to see the data in the clinical trials after the FDA snd CDC reviewed last week," Fortner said. "The way it was studied we do know that second dose is really important. It will be very important that our coworkers come back and get the second dose to get the full effect of the vaccine.”

Right now it is unclear when hospitals will receive the second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, but Fortner says it will be in the next few weeks.