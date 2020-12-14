ER nurse is 1st recipient of coronavirus vaccine in Oklahoma

The first 33,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began arriving in Oklahoma Monday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City emergency room nurse has become the first person in the state to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

Hannah White laughed before and after the vaccination Monday, saying she felt no pain, and encouraged others to get vaccinated as they become eligible.

The first 33,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began arriving in Oklahoma Monday.

Front-line health care workers will be the first vaccinated, followed by long-term care providers and residents, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and pharmacy staff who will administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities.