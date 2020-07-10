Some Greenwood schools pivot to virtual learning due to teachers in quarantine

Greenwood High School, the Greenwood Freshmen Center and Greenwood Jr High School will pivot to online learning for two days starting Thursday, Oct. 8.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Greenwood High School, the Greenwood Freshmen Center and Greenwood Jr High School will move to online learning for Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9.

The Greenwood School District made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday (Oct. 7).

Greenwood school officials said the decision was made due to a large number of teachers in quarantine and a shortage of substitute teachers at this time.

"COVID-19 positive cases in Sebastian County continue to increase, which in turn has started to filter into the school setting. The district will use this time to thoroughly clean the buildings, and allow time for staff quarantines to expire so we can return to campus with a full staff," the school district's Facebook post stated.

Greenwood PreK Center, Westwood Elementary, East Pointe Elementary, and East Hills Middle School will continue normal daily schedules.

Greenwood High School's Friday (Oct. 9) night football game against Siloam Springs will continue as scheduled.