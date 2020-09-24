Greenwood Christmas Parade still happening this year, but with a twist

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many towns to cancel annual events, but Greenwood has decided to move forward with this year's Christmas parade, but with a twist.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from the 2017 Greenwood Christmas Parade.

COVID-19 isn't slowing down the Christmas spirit in Greenwood this year. The town's mayor has announced that the annual Greenwood Christmas Parade will still take place this December, but with a twist.

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow and Greenwood Chamber Director Bob Purvis made the announcement on Thursday (Sept. 24), 67 days from the start of December.

The Greenwood Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, December 7 from 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm.

The parade will include the traditional floats, entries and Santa Claus. But, for 2020, the event will have a different spin; the parade will be a reverse parade. The parade will sit still and the spectators will drive by the floats and other displays, according to a press release from Mayor Kinslow. The parade will happen around the school grounds at Greenwood High School. The parade entries will stay in place and the spectators will enter school grounds at the Daisy Street entrance and stay in their vehicles as they pass the parade.

Candy from the floats will be captured with an extended handle butterfly net provided to passengers to hold out the passenger window, thanks to a sponsorship with Farmers Bank. Parade participants will place the candy in the nets. Each vehicle will get a sticker on the windshield as they enter showing how many children are in the car.

Foot traffic through the parade area will not be allowed this year.

For more information, contact the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce at (479) 474-1380, or check the chamber's Facebook page.