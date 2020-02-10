x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Greenwood Police Chief quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

He says in the rush to help, he didn't grab his mask or gloves and performed chest compressions to the woman in need.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Greenwood Police Chief Will Dawson is now in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the chief said he was the first to arrive at a call Wednesday (Sept. 30) of a woman who was not breathing. 

He says in the rush to help, he didn't grab his mask or gloves and performed chest compressions to the woman in need.

Dawson later discovered that the woman tested positive for COVID-19. 

He says he will not be out of the office until further notice and will still be working on things while in quarantine.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live

RELATED: Top Trump adviser Hope Hicks has coronavirus