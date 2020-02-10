Greenwood Police Chief quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

He says in the rush to help, he didn't grab his mask or gloves and performed chest compressions to the woman in need.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Greenwood Police Chief Will Dawson is now in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the chief said he was the first to arrive at a call Wednesday (Sept. 30) of a woman who was not breathing.

Dawson later discovered that the woman tested positive for COVID-19.