Mayor McGill gives State of the City Address at UAFS

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gave his annual State of the City Address Wednesday night on the UAFS campus

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mayor George McGill gave his State of the City Address Wednesday (Feb. 19) evening at the UAFS campus.

The mayor discussed the highs and lows of 2019, including the historic and disastrous flood over the summer.

He also recognized the citizens who he says have had a lasting impact on the community.

Strength was a common theme in the mayor's address as well.

“We know how to rally around one another we know how to come together in a critical time so we are stronger than ever,” McGill said.

The historic flooding tested the City of Fort Smith and its leaders. McGill says the city was able to show the world how the community comes together to support one another when times are tough.

“I drove around town to the various sandbagging locations and you saw every walk of life bagging sand for their neighbors,” McGill said.

The mayor also honored a citizen who helped boost morale around the city.

"You matter" signs began popping up all around the city to spread kindness in 2019, it also started conversations surrounding mental health.

McGill honored the couple who created the signs, Jerri Cole and Rudy Ledbetter, by declaring Feb, 19 be named after them.

“We are just thankful to impact people’s lives through these signs and let people know they matter and don’t give up,” the pair said.

Mayor McGill also recognized citizens doing good and saving lives in the process. Three men working just yesterday (Feb. 18) saw a house in flames and quickly reacted to help rescue a man asleep inside.

“If they would not have swung into action and acted as quickly as they did the gentleman wouldn’t be here today,” McGill said.

Looking ahead to 2020, Mayor McGill says numerous projects are in the works that aim to better the community.

The City plans to re-do Towson Avenue to create a safer and more accessible place for pedestrians, bicycles and cars.

McGill says he hopes to see both the fire and police departments fully staffed and that he is most excited about the new high school technology center that's in the works.

“Our children are going to have the best of the best opportunities to leave high school and walk right into a high paying job with the skills they are going to get at that tech center,” McGill said.

The mayor says over the last year he feels more trust has been restored to the city government throughout the area.