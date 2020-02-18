Crews battle house fire in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to put out a house fire in Fort Smith Tuesday (Feb. 18) morning.
Fort Smith dispatch confirmed with 5NEWS that the house fire is on Hunters Point Road, which is off of Old Harbor Road and Meandering Way.
Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m.
The Fort Smith Police Department gave credit to three men working near the home for spotting smoke and rushing to help get the homeowner out unharmed.
