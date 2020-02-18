x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Crews battle house fire in Fort Smith

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on Hunters Point Road in Fort Smith Tuesday morning.
Credit: Fort Smith Fire Department

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to put out a house fire in Fort Smith Tuesday (Feb. 18) morning. 

Fort Smith dispatch confirmed with 5NEWS that the house fire is on Hunters Point Road, which is off of Old Harbor Road and Meandering Way. 

Credit: Fort Smith Fire Department
Fire crews battle flames at a house fire on Hunters Point Road in Fort Smith.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m. 

The Fort Smith Police Department gave credit to three men working near the home for spotting smoke and rushing to help get the homeowner out unharmed. 
Fort Smith Police Department
Heroes! Today, the three men you see here - Johnny Zepeda, Nelson Go... nzalez, and Miguel Montoya of Juan's Tree Service - were at work on Hunter's Point Road when they saw smoke coming from a home, rushed over, and began beating on the door.
Facebook

Check back for updates to this developing story. 