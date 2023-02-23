UAFS hosts Majors Expo for new, returning students

The University of Arkansas Fort Smith will host its annual Majors Expo from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in its Recreation and Wellness Center.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith will host its annual Majors Expo from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in its Recreation and Wellness Center (RAWC).

This year’s event will have a dedicated time block for prospective students and their parents from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., in conjunction with Accepted Student Day. The event will open for current students at 11:30 a.m.

“The Majors Expo is an excellent opportunity for entering students to come to campus and meet faculty in the discipline of their major,” said Julie Mosley, director of advising at UAFS. “Our hope is that it will help the student be more knowledgeable while allowing them to build relationships with faculty, staff, and other students.”

Faculty from each department will be available to answer questions and chat with attendees, sharing real-life expectations and career options with students for those majoring in the program.

Student representatives studying in each major will run booths and give incoming students first-hand perspectives of the programs. Attendees will also be entered into a series of giveaway raffles.

“The Majors Expo is an event that all current UAFS students should attend if they have not yet declared a major or if they are unsure if their current major is a good fit and are considering a change,” said Mosley. “It’s also a great opportunity for prospective students that would like to start school in the fall, to learn about UAFS in a fun and relaxed atmosphere!”

“Career Services will also attend and can help students with UAFS platforms that can assess someone’s skills, interests, and values and match those characteristics to majors that we offer,” Mosley continued. “And they can provide data to help students understand the projected outlook for many jobs.”

For more information on the Majors Expo, contact Julie Mosley at 479-788-7404 or via email at Julie.Mosley@uafs.edu.

