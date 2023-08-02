Fort Smith Animal Haven receives 5-acre donation to build new shelter

The facility will be located on the ACHE campus and will provide shelter for lost, abandoned and injured animals from the streets of Fort Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A new shelter is on the horizon for Fort Smith Animal Haven after the organization was gifted nearly five acres of land by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE).

The facility will be located on the ACHE campus and will provide shelter for lost, abandoned and injured animals from the streets of Fort Smith.

Rett Howard with Risley Architects is designing the 14,600 square-foot shelter space that will sit on Roberts Boulevard across from Graphic Packaging.

“As animal overpopulation becomes an issue in our city, it’s important we take action. We are fortunate to have a mission from the Board of Trustees that supports not only professional healthcare programs, but also improving the lives of others," said Kyle D. Parker, president and CEO of ACHE.

Fort Smith Animal Haven has cared for over 7,500 animals since they've been open. The haven is a no-kill facility and its mission is to provide a safe haven and best care for abandoned and lost animals of Fort Smith. The goal of the shelter is to reunite these animals with their family or place them in a new and loving home.

“ACHE continues to be a strong supporter of our community. Their generous gift to Fort Smith Animal Haven will go a long way in helping to promote responsible pet ownership throughout Fort Smith,” said Carl Geffken, Fort Smith City Administrator.

According to ACHE's press release, the shelter will also work to educate the public on the need for spaying and neutering their pets to help mitigate the issue of animal overpopulation in Fort Smith.

“We cannot thank ACHE enough for this most generous gift of land to meet our mission. This is a tremendous step forward in our continuing effort to serve the community,” said James Calvert, President of Fort Smith Animal Haven.

Remaining fundraising is underway to help support the new shelter and Fort Smith Animal Haven says they will also continue to maintain a location within the heart of Fort Smith.

You can follow the new shelter's progress on Fort Smith Animal Haven's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device