Haas Hall Academy to open Fort Smith campus in Fall 2023

Haas Hall—the award-winning charter school has announced the establishment of a Fort Smith campus opening in Fall 2023.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Haas Hall Academy has announced the establishment of a campus in Fort Smith for the 2023−2024 academic year.

Haas Hall Academy is an open-enrollment and tuition-free charter school that provides a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) based college preparatory program for over 1,300 grade 7−12 scholars at four Northwest Arkansas campuses in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, all four Haas Hall Academy locations received a letter grade of A, among only eight percent of all Arkansas schools, and ranked #1−4 scholastically overall for high schools in the state, based on annual school accountability (ESSA) scores.

In addition to being the top-performing secondary education school in the state for over a decade running, Haas Hall Academy was recognized by the U.S. News & World Report in April 2022 as the #3 charter school and the #13 high school in the nation, placing it among the top one percent of America’s most challenging schools.

Dr. Martin W. Schoppmeyer, Jr., Founder and Superintendent of Haas Hall Academy, stated “We are excited to share the Haas Hall experience and tradition of academic excellence with scholars and families in Fort Smith and surrounding communities in the River Valley of Arkansas. We look forward to opening the doors in August and welcoming hundreds of students ready to prepare for success in postsecondary education and life beyond in a brand new learning environment.”

Haas Hall Academy’s fifth campus will occupy the fourth floor of the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) Research Institute Health and Wellness Center (former Golden Living/Beverly Enterprise Headquarters), located at 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith.

A private entrance, including school drop-off, pickup and parking areas, with secure entrance/exit, elevator, and stairwells will be located on the east end of the building.

The unique collaboration with ACHE will also afford Haas Hall Academy scholars the chance to observe and participate in a number of health and science-related research projects, along with access to other holistic health and wellness amenities and organizations within the facility.

According to Kyle D. Parker, J.D., President and CEO of ACHE, “Having an educational institution of Haas Hall Academy’s caliber in our community is a real game changer. Our partnership will continue to help elevate research and scholastic opportunities locally, for middle or junior high school age students through college and graduate school studies, including at ACHE and ARCOM (Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine).”

Arkansas Department of Education statistics show that there are currently 476,579 K−12 students attending school at 259 traditional and 22 charter public school districts.

This includes 223,999 secondary education scholars overall in grades 7−12. Attendance at non-traditional public schools (charter, private and home schooling) has grown 164.6% over the last decade. 2023−2024 Waiting List Applications are still being accepted for Haas Hall Academy – Fort Smith.

Grades 7−11 scholars are encouraged to apply online as soon as possible at www.haashall.org/admissions/application.

