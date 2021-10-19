Springdale parents speaking out after daughter's assault

After a fight at Lakeside Junior High School, parents Tim and Melissa Reynolds say Springdale Schools did not take adequate measures to protect their child.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Springdale School Board listened to a complaint from Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen about a lack of safety at lakeside junior high.

“What we want to do is for the Springdale school system to take this matter seriously,” McCutchen said

This video was taken Friday shows Tim and Melissa Reynolds’ daughter being hit several times by another student.

“I was very upset, and I was very disappointed in the school for not protecting my daughter,” said Melissa Reynolds.

The Reynolds say their daughter was targeted and threatened weeks before the fight because of a TikTok challenge and they say their daughter told school staff.

5News reached out to Springdale Schools about this, however, the district says it cannot comment on cases involving those under 18.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the school district touched on school safety.

“Work to provide training sessions to teachers and school personnel which is designed to respond to threats of violence and prevent violence on campus,” said the district’s Safety Liaison Rusty Johnson.

The Reynolds’ attorney says that’s not what happened on this day on the day their daughter was hit several times. Saying the school lacked supervision.

“My clients, in particular, trusted their daughter to the school system, and she took a severe beating,” McCutchen said.

“She loves her school,” Melissa Reynolds said. “She takes pride in her school and now she’s scared to go to school.”

Following the altercation, the Reynolds say their daughter was harassed on social media and don’t think the punishment was appropriate.

“This young lady was put back into a hostile educational environment,” said McCutchen. “Our parents have to be able to trust that whenever they send our children to school they’re going to be safe and that’s the bottom line.”