Friends and family remember mom and son killed over the weekend

Police say three people were killed early Sunday morning during a domestic disturbance.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One day after the death of a Fort Smith woman and her son, family and friends remember their loved ones who were tragically taken from them.

Julie Moore, 42, and her 15-year-old son were brutally murdered at their home on Tilles avenue early Sunday morning (Oct. 17) during what Fort Smith Police say was a domestic disturbance.

Police responded to the scene after calls reporting screaming and a man being beat with a rock outside. The officer who responded was slashed in the neck by the suspect who they say is Christopher Conner, 40, who was shot and killed by the officer.

Breeze Morell was Julie Moore’s cousin and she says her smile would light up a room.

“Her laugh was just contagious. She’d go out of her way for you. She’d tell you how it was and if you were messing up, she was going to tell you," said Morel. "She’d be your biggest cheerleader. She gave the tightest hugs. She’d hug you with her whole body and I loved her hugs."

A five-year-old was found safe inside the house. Morrell says Moore was a great mother to all her kids.

“I’m going to miss her so much, just everything about her, not just one thing to miss because she was everything,” said Morrell.

Bruce Spinas has owned River City Bistro for more than two years now and says Moore was the first employee he hired. He says she was loyal and someone he could always count on.

“I think what I will probably remember the most about her is being stubborn and sarcastic. She wouldn’t put up much from anyone in a good funny way. She would tease me about my dad jokes,” said Spinas. “It’s really unfortunate that her kids will have to grow up without a mother now because of domestic violence and how that can spiral out of control into something like this."

This suspect did have a history of domestic abuse with the victim. Police say Conner was arrested for domestic battery back in July.