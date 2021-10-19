Governor Hutchinson changes to quarantine protocol for students

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced new quarantine protocols for students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — In his weekly press briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the new quarantine protocol for students kindergarten through 12th grade.

The protocol changes the qualifications for close contact when a new infection arises. Previously, students were required to quarantine if they came into close contact or six feet with someone who tests positive for 15 minutes. Now, quarantine is required if the student is within three feet of someone infected for 15 minutes.

“This is important to know that this also does not affect daycare centers, child care centers or higher education this is only k through 12. The governor pointed out we can eliminate quarantine if you vaccinate. Vaccination is the best way to avoid going into quarantined, ” Dr. Romero said.

That’s just one of the many changes the governor announced on Tuesday, (Oct. 19) and Gov. Hutchinson adds that Test-to-Stay will now be extended to extracurricular activities. Before, the COVID-19 testing provided by schools was just for schooling during the day.

These changes come as educators continue to struggle with learning loss. Quarantine is removing more students from the classroom and it makes it harder for them to keep.

“He brought a number of superintendents in that made a case that the quarantines are really causing a great deal of loss in education and they questioned some of the some of the balance that we have,” Hutchinson said.