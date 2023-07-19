Goodwill Training and Education Center seeks to support adults without highschool degrees

The adult high school is free for students, being fully funded by Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — There is now a new adult training and education center in Northwest Arkansas— and it'll be the only adult high school in our region.

The Goodwill Training and Education Center (GTEC) is officially open in Springdale and will be welcoming its first class of students the last Monday in July.

GTEC is the region’s first adult high school where adults can earn a high school diploma. GTEC has another location in Little Rock.

“This is critical, we have over 300,000 Arkansans in the state that are above the age of 25 without a high school diploma. And in Northwest Arkansas ... it's over 40,000 individuals,” said Brian Marsh.

President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Brian Marsh says 60 students are enrolled so far in the adult high school program.

“While we have a low unemployment rate, it means that these individuals are underemployed because they don't have the opportunity for sustainable wages. So it's an opportunity for them to get trained up and earn more money and have a better life,” he said.

The Arkansas Department of Education Secretary, Jacob Oliva says anytime you can create educational opportunities for communities, it’s a win for everybody. He says most institutions look at do you have a high school diploma as a first step.

“If you don't have a high school diploma, that general education diploma at least shows that you're able to meet some certain benchmarks, but you don't want to have to go into a post-secondary institution and take remedial courses. We want to make sure that people are able to go into the classes where they're ready to keep continuing to learn,” said Sec. Jacob Oliva.

GTEC is also a licensed trade school offering classes for medical assisting to welding. Marsh says these academy classes will be offered in conjunction with the high school courses or on their own. He encourages anyone interested in any of their programs to talk with one of their career navigators or life coaches.

“It is a journey. It doesn't matter whether you failed school or if school failed you. This is an opportunity for adults in the state to realize that dream of earning their high school diploma, and unlocking doors,” said Marsh.

The adult high school is free for students, being fully funded by Goodwill Industries of Arkansas. The trade school does have a cost but there are scholarship opportunities available.

GTEC is still accepting applicants for their programs. They say 96% of their revenue to be able to fund programs like the adult high school comes from the sale of goods donated to goodwill stores across the state.

