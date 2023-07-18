Teen Action and Support Center holds 3rd annual back to school event

Local teens will be able to receive school supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Teen Action and Support Center (TASC) and Oasis of Northwest Arkansas are coming together again to host their 3rd annual "Back to Cool" event for teens 13-19 years old on August 5, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m.

According to a press release, 100 teens will be receiving backpacks with school supplies, tennis shoes, socks, art kits, resource bags, food provision boxes, and dental hygiene kits.

This year, Rush Running will be donating over 100 pairs of tennis shoes.

TASC says they realize there is a gap in resources for teens who need assistance getting ready to go back to school. They have been providing teens in Northwest Arkansas with services like therapy, life skills training, and resources for teen parents.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas is a transitional living programs for women in recovery and their children, providing them with food, clothing, shelter, and employment opportunities.

