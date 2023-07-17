Goodwill opens Training and Education Center in Springdale

The new Goodwill Education and Training Center will be located at 2100 South Old Missouri Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Goodwill is hosting an "Unlocking Ceremony" on Wednesday, July 19, to provide a tour of its new Training and Education Center (GTEC) in Springdale.

The location at 2100 South Old Missouri Road will serve to host The Academy at Goodwill and The Excel Center for GTEC. The ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and food will be provided.

Adult High School

Goodwill says The Excel Center is the first adult high school in Arkansas. The school offers adults over the age of 19 free resources to earn an actual high school diploma rather than a GED.

According to its website, the school is accessible to all adults and "offers flexible schedules to meet the needs of working and busy adults." The school also offers transportation, free onsite childcare and even offers a life coach.

The Academy

If you already have a GED or high school diploma and are looking to advance your skills at an affordable cost, Goodwill has the option for you to join The Academy.

The Academy offers adults "the training needed to secure new employment and advance your career," according to Goodwill. The program gives students the chance to earn "industry credentials and certifications that lead directly to employment in jobs that guarantee a living wage."

Programs Offered:

Here are just some of the programs offered according to Goodwill's 2022 General Course Catalog.

Advanced Manufacturing

Certified Technician in Supply Chain Automation – Coming soon

Business and Administrative Training

Certified Business Professional

Business Communication

Leadership

Sales

Tourism & Hospitality

Google Project Management

Microsoft Office Specialist

Construction Training

Welding Certification

Healthcare Training

Certified Clinical Medical Assistant

Certified Health Environmental Services Technician

Certified Pharmacy Technician

Certified Phlebotomy Technician – Coming soon

CPR and First Aid/AED

Mental Health First Aid

Mental Health Paraprofessional

Information Technology (IT)

Certified Network Defender – Coming soon

Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator

Google Data Analytics Google

IT Support Professional

Transportation, Distribution & Logistics

Certified Logistics Technician and Industrial Truck Operator

Enrollment

On Thursday, a "Tour & Tailgate" event will be held to provide in-depth information and start enrolling people. There will be free food, a drawing for five $1000 scholarships for The Academy, prizes, and giveaways.

If you would like to apply to either of these programs but cannot make it to these events, you can apply online.

Links

To apply for The Excel Center, click here.

To apply for The Academy, click here.

To learn more information, visit Goodwill's website.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device