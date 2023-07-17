Goodwill opens Training and Education Center in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Goodwill is hosting an "Unlocking Ceremony" on Wednesday, July 19, to provide a tour of its new Training and Education Center (GTEC) in Springdale.
The location at 2100 South Old Missouri Road will serve to host The Academy at Goodwill and The Excel Center for GTEC. The ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and food will be provided.
Adult High School
Goodwill says The Excel Center is the first adult high school in Arkansas. The school offers adults over the age of 19 free resources to earn an actual high school diploma rather than a GED.
According to its website, the school is accessible to all adults and "offers flexible schedules to meet the needs of working and busy adults." The school also offers transportation, free onsite childcare and even offers a life coach.
The Academy
If you already have a GED or high school diploma and are looking to advance your skills at an affordable cost, Goodwill has the option for you to join The Academy.
The Academy offers adults "the training needed to secure new employment and advance your career," according to Goodwill. The program gives students the chance to earn "industry credentials and certifications that lead directly to employment in jobs that guarantee a living wage."
Programs Offered:
Here are just some of the programs offered according to Goodwill's 2022 General Course Catalog.
Advanced Manufacturing
- Certified Technician in Supply Chain Automation – Coming soon
Business and Administrative Training
- Certified Business Professional
- Business Communication
- Leadership
- Sales
- Tourism & Hospitality
- Google Project Management
- Microsoft Office Specialist
Construction Training
- Welding Certification
Healthcare Training
- Certified Clinical Medical Assistant
- Certified Health Environmental Services Technician
- Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Certified Phlebotomy Technician – Coming soon
- CPR and First Aid/AED
- Mental Health First Aid
- Mental Health Paraprofessional
Information Technology (IT)
- Certified Network Defender – Coming soon
- Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator
- Google Data Analytics Google
- IT Support Professional
Transportation, Distribution & Logistics
- Certified Logistics Technician and Industrial Truck Operator
Enrollment
On Thursday, a "Tour & Tailgate" event will be held to provide in-depth information and start enrolling people. There will be free food, a drawing for five $1000 scholarships for The Academy, prizes, and giveaways.
If you would like to apply to either of these programs but cannot make it to these events, you can apply online.
