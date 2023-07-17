42-year-old Rogers woman accused of sexually assaulting boy

Neipling is facing one count of sexual assault in the fourth degree.

ROGERS, Ark — A 42-year-old woman has been arrested for sexual assault after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor, according to an affidavit filed by the Rogers Police Department (RPD).

The affidavit says an RPD detective received a report on July 11 of a boy having "sexual intercourse" with 42-year-old Stephanie Neipling three days earlier, on July 8.

On July 12, the boy told the RPD that he and Neipling were sitting next to each other on a couch watching TV when Neipling "moved [the boy's] hand to her vagina," the affidavit says.

Neipling reportedly had a friend over at the time, but the incident happened under a blanket.

According to the affidavit, later that evening Neipling messaged the boy on Snapchat asking him to come back over after her friend had left, and the boy allegedly "went back over and he had oral sex and sexual intercourse" with Neipling.

The boy also reportedly told police that the next day, Neipling had sent him pictures and messages that were "sexual in nature."

When interviewed by RPD on July 13, Neipling allegedly initially denied any wrongdoing, but police say she eventually admitted that "She and [the boy] had performed oral sex on each other and also had sexual intercourse."

Neipling is facing one count of sexual assault in the fourth degree. She is ordered to not have contact with minors unless they are a family member.

Her bail was set at $50,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 21 at Benton County Circuit Court.

5NEWS reached out to the UA System Department of Agriculture, where Neipling was listed on its website as the associate director of external relations. We received the following statement from the chief communications officer for the division:

"Stephanie Neipling’s employment with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has been terminated."

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

