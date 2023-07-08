Ballman Elementary in Fort Smith temporarily relocating students | Here's what you need to know

Although the schools are 4-5 minutes apart from one another, the relocation is impacting approximately 245 students and 50 staff members.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Ballman Elementary students in Fort Smith are starting off the school year at another school building due to a construction delay.

According to Fort Smith Public Schools, plans are being made at this time for the relocation.

The current plan is to relocate grades K-5 to Fairview Elementary and Pre-K students to Tilles Elementary.

The Fort Smith Schools District says they are currently working overtime to inform all families impacted and to make sure everything is in place for the first day of school.

Transportation arrangements:

Students K-5 who go to Ballman Elementary should now be dropped off and picked up at Fairview Elementary.

Students who ride the bus will now be picked up in front of the Ballman storm shelter to be taken to Fairview.

Fairview Elementary has planned a traffic flow system for drop-offs and pick-ups, that will include safety patrol teams and school resource officer assistance.

Pre-K children must be dropped off at Tilles Elementary. There is no bus transportation for this grade.

Addresses

Fairview Elementary: 2400 S. Dallas Street

Tiles Elementary: 815 N. 16th. Street.

Traffic:

FSPS asks parents who normally pick up their children at Ramsey and Fairview, to try to pick them up at Ramsey first to "avoid making left-hand turns off of the Fairview campus" next to it.

In general, FSPS asks all drivers along Dallas Street between Jenny Lind Road and Country Club Avenue to be mindful and extra careful during the anticipated traffic impact.

How long will this go on?

According to Shawn Shaffer, FSPS executive director for Facilities and Operations, the construction delay could "take up to three months," before the students can return to Ballman.

Shaffer says although they tried their best for the construction to be completed by the first day of school, it was not possible.

“We understand the inconveniences this delay causes and we sincerely appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our students, parents, and staff."

What is the delay?

Ballman is getting a new HVAC system installed. The construction started back in April and was supposed to be done by Aug. 15.

FSPS says the new system will "improve the indoor air quality at Ballman, creating a healthier learning environment for students."

More info

Parents who still have questions can contact FSPS administration through email or phone at 479-785-2501. Ballman phone calls will automatically be redirected to Fairview.

There will also be events where the administration will be available in person to answer questions. The "Splash into Kindergarten" event will be held at Parrot Island on Monday, Aug. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. FSPS administration will also be available at Back-to-School "Meet and Greet" events.

For additional information, visit the FSPS website, or click here.

