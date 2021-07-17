Fort Smith teacher named 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year regional finalist

Rozanna Brown, has been named one of 12 regional finalists for the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year award.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A teacher with Fort Smith Public Schools, Rozanna Brown, a 4th Grade teacher at Ballman Elementary School, has been named one of 12 regional finalists for the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year award.

"It is such an honor to be selected as one of the 12 regional finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year. I am humbled, bearing in mind the considerable talent I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with throughout the region," said Brown."

Ms. Brown's energy for helping her students grow is contagious, and her passion for the work is evident as she helps lead her collaborative team each week and the DESE 4th grade collaborative teacher team.

"This honor is well-deserved," said Lori Griffin, Director of Elementary Education. “After such a challenging school year, it is my honor to recognize some of the best teachers around the state,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “The 2020-2021 school year was unprecedented; however, Arkansas’ teachers rose to the occasion. Unlike many other states, schools in Arkansas were open throughout the entire school year. It is because of dedicated teachers, like those recognized today, that our students didn’t miss a day of learning. Congratulations to the regional finalists, and thank you for leading by example both in and out of the classroom.”

The regional finalists will be recognized at an event on August 5 at the Governor’s Mansion. During an event at the Governor's mansion on Aug. 5, the finalists will be recognized.