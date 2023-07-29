Back to school "Haircuts & Braids" event to be held in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Office of Mayor George B. McGill and the House of Barbers are hosting a back-to-school "Haircuts & Braids" event in Fort Smith next month.
House of Barbers will be providing free haircuts and braiding services to people of all ages at the event. There will be a live DJ and lots of back-to-school giveaways.
When?
The event will be held on August 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where?
It will be held at House of Barbers located at 115 North 10th Street Suite G-1.
Giveaways
Besides haircuts and braids, the event will also be providing free:
- Backpacks
- School supplies
- Hot dogs
- Burgers
- Drinks
Do I have to sign up?
Walk-ins are accepted so no registration or appointment will be required.
House of Barbers says this event has a much deeper meaning.
"This event is not just about haircuts and school supplies; it's about coming together as a community in a joyful and peaceful way. We invite each and every one of you to be a part of this celebration of unity and support."
