Back to school "Haircuts & Braids" event to be held in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Office of Mayor George B. McGill and the House of Barbers are hosting a back-to-school "Haircuts & Braids" event in Fort Smith next month.

House of Barbers will be providing free haircuts and braiding services to people of all ages at the event. There will be a live DJ and lots of back-to-school giveaways.

When?

The event will be held on August 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where?

It will be held at House of Barbers located at 115 North 10th Street Suite G-1.

Giveaways

Besides haircuts and braids, the event will also be providing free:

Backpacks

School supplies

Hot dogs

Burgers

Drinks

Do I have to sign up?

Walk-ins are accepted so no registration or appointment will be required.

House of Barbers says this event has a much deeper meaning.

"This event is not just about haircuts and school supplies; it's about coming together as a community in a joyful and peaceful way. We invite each and every one of you to be a part of this celebration of unity and support."

