Fayetteville's library is much more than books

From browsing art to food and coffee, along with activities for the whole family, Fayetteville Public Library might have it all!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Public Library isn't just about books (although books are important!) it's much much more.

Imagine a public library for one second; now forget what you just thought of and check out the Fayetteville Public Library.

Although the library has been around for some time, it’s back and better than ever thanks to its newly renovated building! And with the renovation, the library now offers so much more than just books.

If books are not really your style, the library has CDs, DVDs, eBooks, audiobooks, eMagazines, and even digital streaming.

There’s a section in the library for everyone; from the preschool area with real planes hanging above, to the Center for Innovation where you can virtually fly a plane or drive a car!

Along with the virtual reality experiences, the Center for Innovation also offers a recording studio, a 3D printing room and so much more.

Gamers can reserve time to have some fun with the library's PlayStation, but classic board games are also available.

If all the fun and excitement get you hungry, you can power up with two different options: the 641 Deli or Arsaga’s.

The mission of the library is to strengthen the community and empower its citizens.

If you want to visit the library, these are its hours of operation:

• Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Friday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The library has everything to offer and it's up to you to take advantage; the best part is that it’s all free!

