Check out this family-friendly park around the corner

ROGERS, Ark. — While Railyard Park is a known staple in downtown Rogers, it hasn’t always been there. The Railyard Park was not completed until 2021.

Thanks to a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, the city of Rogers re-amped its downtown with a park that focuses not only on the history of the railroad in the area but also has a goal of bringing together the east and west sides of the city.

Historically, the railroad tracks divided the east and the west side physically and economically.

The railyard park is just a small part of what they are doing downtown, but a big part of bringing the community together and people out to downtown Rogers.

At the park itself, railyard parts and history are intertwined throughout the play equipment.

There are also water towers painted by local artists and one is even painted by an artist who flew in from France. And in the summer, right under the water towers is a splash pad for the kids.

The park also has an amphitheater just a quick walk away from the slides where the city hosts free concerts for everyone to enjoy.

This year's concert series will start on Cinco De Mayo with a Hispanic band opening the series.

The railyard park has something for everyone. It sits in the middle of downtown Rogers in the middle of businesses, shops and restaurants and right by the train tracks.

If you time it just right, you can even see the train go by and say hi.

