Two deputies fired, one arrested in Sebastian Co. detention center drug investigation

Investigators were reportedly informed by a confidential source stating that deputies were bringing drugs into the detention center.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), three Sebastian County Adult Detention Center deputies were terminated after a drug investigation in May 2023.

One of the deputies, 33-year-old Daniel Carrasquillo, was arrested for conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver meth. The other two deputies, Dalton Johnson and Michael Fletcher, were fired as detention deputies for "policy violations," but not arrested as of May 22, when SCSO made the announcement.

Officials were reportedly aided in their investigation by a confidential source who stated that several deputies were bringing drugs and other contraband into the adult detention center.

SCSO said Johnson was terminated on May 5 and Fletcher was terminated on May 8. Carrasquillo was arrested on May 9. The sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing.

