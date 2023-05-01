Investigation underway after Fort Smith woman dies while in custody at county jail

Maria Landrum was in police custody since April 30 after she had been arrested for assault on a family member, according to reports.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith woman died at the Sebastian County Detention Center on Monday, May 1, 2023, authorities say.

According to a release from the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), Maria Landrum, 41, had been in police custody since April 30 after being arrested by the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) and charged for allegedly assaulting a family member.

Reports state that deputies were present in the pod area when Landrum stated she was not feeling well and wished to lie down in her cell.

Deputies then stayed with her and contacted detention medical personnel to assess Landrum, according to SCSO.

After assessing Landrum, officials say she was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to SCSO, foul play is not suspected but investigators with the Arkansas State Police CID are conducting an investigation into Landrum's death.

SCSO says Landrum's cause of death is pending the result of an autopsy at the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

