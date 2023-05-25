Two suspects were arrested for the rape of a 5-year-old in Logan Co.

The suspects were found in Oklahoma and were returned to Arkansas.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — Suspects in a rape case of a 5-year-old were arrested last month when they were found in Oklahoma and taken back to Arkansas to be detained, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Saria Galvan, 24, and Andrew Giboney, 26, have both pleaded not guilty to one count of rape.

The incident happened on April 18 when the suspects forced down a 5-year-old girl and sexually abused her, according to arrest documents.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office said the victim talked to a forensic interviewer at a child safety center in Fort Smith. At the center, evidence of the rape was collected both from the victim and where the rape allegedly occurred.

The investigation into the rape found that the couple severely sexually abused the child using a power tool.

Galvan and Giboney both fled to Oklahoma, according to deputies. An arrest warrant was signed and authorities arrested the suspects and brought them back to Arkansas.

Both suspects await their July 21 jury trial in custody. Galvan is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center and Giboney is being held by the Logan County Sheriff's Office. Their bond was set at $100,000.

