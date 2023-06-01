One dead after shooting in Logan County, investigation underway

Deputies say the suspect was at the home and the gun was also found.

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — One man is dead following a shooting in Logan County, Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the New Blaine area just east of Paris in Eastern Logan County.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a verbal disturbance at a home on Cravens Lane. While a deputy was en route, the sheriff's office received another call that shots were fired at the same home.

The deputy and a nearby Arkansas State Trooper found 38-year-old Michael Wheeler dead at the scene, according to reports. Deputies say the suspect was at the home and the gun was also found.

The suspect is being held at the Logan County Jail at this time. The identity and charges have not been released.

